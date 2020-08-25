Dramatic video shows Hanover County crash that killed 1, injured 4

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has obtained video of a Hanover County crash that killed one man and injured four others, showing the moment of impact.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, a Honda SUV is seen hitting a culvert on westbound Mechanicsville Turnpike — the front end going airborne and ramming the side of a Range Rover.

The force of the crash flipped both vehicles. The driver of Range Rover, 46-year-old Demond Pleasant from Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hanover County authorities say three people in the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries, which included two juveniles. Another juvenile, they say, was in the Range Rover. The juvenile also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m really shocked,” said Suneetha Othugad, who works at the convenience store across the street where the video was recorded. After seeing the replay, she says she’s reminded of the risks getting behind the wheel.

“I drive a lot in night when I close the store, and I park the car and sometimes I’m calling my husband or my mom back in India,” she said. “So, it’s scary.”

Police hurried to the scene in a flurry of flashing blue light, responding to the wreckage near Old Hickory Drive. According to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, a 71-year-old woman was driving the Honda that hit the Range Rover.

A day after the collision, glass and debris remain. Tire marks where the Honda left the turnpike were still visible.

“These kinds of accidents do happen, which is very tragic,” Othugad said. “But, how do we avoid it in the future is very important to us.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the deadly crash.

