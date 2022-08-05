HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Several sheriff’s vehicles were damaged on Thursday after they were allegedly struck by an approaching vehicle while police were already on the scene of another multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to Scotchtown Road in the Three Oaks Lane area on Thursday, Aug. 4, for a reported multi-vehicle crash. An officer on the scene blocked a travel lane with his vehicle in order to provide protection to the officers responding to the crash and the citizens who were present.

While this officer was in his vehicle, an approaching car allegedly struck his vehicle from behind. The force of the impact caused the officer’s vehicle to crash into two other patrol vehicles at the scene, according to police.

Officers were on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Hanover County while an approaching car struck a police vehicle.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported that no officers were injured in the incident.

Officers said the driver of the suspect vehicle that struck the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Marquis Dion Derricott, of Beaverdam, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Derricott was also uninjured.