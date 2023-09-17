HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have charged a driver and identified the passenger that died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County during the evening on Saturday.

According to police, at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 16, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at mile marker 91.6, just south of England Street.

Sierra Todd-Winkler, 30, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet sedan, when the car ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

State Police said Tasha Green, 50, of Henrico County, was in the front passenger seat of the car, and died at the scene due to her injuries. Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, Todd-Winkler, was taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has been charged with reckless driving, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.