Driver found guilty in crash that killed Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lester Labarge, accused of hitting and killing Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark in 2018, has been found guilty.

8News’ Laura Perrot reports that Labarge’s defense attorneys tried to get all charges dismissed in court Wednesday but the presiding judge refused.

Labarge, 51, now faces up to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and 12 months for reckless driving. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Lt. Clark was killed while responding to a two-car crash on Interstate-295 South Oct. 11, 2018, near the Meadowbrook Road exit around 9 p.m.

Labarge is next due in court for a pre-sentencing report hearing on Jan. 13, 2020.

