Driver identified in deadly I-95 tractor trailer crash

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have released the identity of a truck driver who was killed in a crash on I-95 in Hanover County over the weekend.

Dale Greene, 60, of Richmond, was killed in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 23. Greene, driving a tractor trailer, merged into the right lane, striking an SUV and continuing off the right shoulder.

Virginia State Police responded at 5:46 a.m., and found that the tractor trailer had struck several trees and overturned. Greene died at the scene.

The SUV was also forced off the road and overturned, but the driver was uninjured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

VSP continue to investigate the crash.