Driver injured after tractor-trailer crash on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said drivers should expect delays during their morning commute following a tractor-trailer crash on north I-295.

The crash is located at Pole Green Road. VSP said the crash happened at 6:00 a.m. after the tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road.

Pack your patience if you're heading out to I-295 NB near Pole Green Rd. https://t.co/FAEosHvhwF — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) January 14, 2020

The center and left lanes of N I-295 are closed near mile marker 38. The backup is now 3.5 miles, VDOT said.

According to VSP, the driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At this time, VSP said they do not know if speed or weather conditions were the cause of the crash.

