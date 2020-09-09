Driver killed after crashing into tree on Mountain Road in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Chevrolet sedan was killed Wednesday morning after crashing into a tree on Mountain Road in Hanover County.

Authorities responded to the 15500 block of Mountain Road at 7:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road, east of Saint Peters Church Road, when it exited the right side of the highway.

The sheriff’s office said that the scene indicated that the driver lost control of the sedan and ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver, the only person who was in the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time as the family has yet to be notified, authorities said.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family during this difficult time.