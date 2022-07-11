Hanover deputies issued a warning to residents who have received letters asking for donations to local law enforcement: It’s a scam.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A single-vehicle crash in Hanover County resulted in a death early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 17400 block of Hewlett Road for a single vehicle crash on Sunday, July 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

According to police, a 2003 Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Hewlett Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway into a curve. The truck then came back onto the roadway, over corrected and ran off the right side of the road again. It then came to a stop against a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Hunter Vernon Cran of Bumpass, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the truck.

Investigators are still collecting information at this time.