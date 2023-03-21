HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Ashland Road in Hanover County has been identified.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the driver who was killed has been identified as 47-year-old Tiffany Harris Wyatt, of Montpelier.

Hanover Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ashland Road and Cauthorne Road at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

It was determined that Wyatt was driving a 2009 Ford Escape heading north on Cauthorne Road. When she tried to take a left onto Ashland Road, her SUV was hit on the driver’s side by a 1998 Freightliner dump truck.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover Fire and EMS crews. She was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash. The dump truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.