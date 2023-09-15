HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his truck on Interstate 295 in Hanover County early Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-295 North near Pole Green Road at around 6:21 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Police determined that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment.

The driver, 32-year-old Jacob Corey Hughes of New Kent County, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation by state police.