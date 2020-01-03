1  of  2
Driver killed in crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Gethsemane Court.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a four-door Subaru hatchback was traveling east when they overcorrected multiple times in a culvert before hitting multiple mailboxes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver will be released when family is notified.

No other vehicles were involved.

