HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Studley Road northeast of the Mechanicsville area.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5200 block of Sudley Road at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that 30-year-old Joshua Lee McMillian of Mechanicsville was heading west on Studley Road in a 2004 Acura sedan when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and hit a tree.

McMillian was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.