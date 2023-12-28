HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver killed in a three-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Dec. 27 has been identified.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Amaya Roca of the Mechanicsville area of Hanover died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

On Wednesday at 6:48 p.m., Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6800 block of Cold Harbor Road near Marie Lane for a crash involving three vehicles.

According to police, Roca was driving a 2007 Ford Focus heading east when she lost control on a curve. As the car swung sideways, a 2007 Ford Freestyle hit Roca’s driver’s side door.

A nearby 2017 Ford Explorer was unable to avoid a collision with the Freestyle. The drivers of the Explorer and Freestyle had minor injuries.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.