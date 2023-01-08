HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver who was killed in a head on crash on Saturday morning in Hanover has now been identified.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 7:02 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hanover Courthouse Road on Route 301, just north of Stumpy Road for a two-vehicle head on crash.

According to deputies, a 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was driving northbound when it crossed the double solid lines and hit a Kenworth utility truck driving in the opposite direction head on.

The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the utility truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances that led to this crash.