HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a three-vehicle crash in Mechanicsville resulted in multiple injuries and one death.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on Cold Harbor Road near Marie Lane.

According to police, two vehicles were headed in opposite directions on Cold Harbor Road when one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into the other vehicle. The driver’s side door was struck, resulting in the occupant’s death.

Immediately following the initial crash, a third vehicle crashed into the back of one of the vehicles. Minor injuries were reported from both drivers who survived the crash.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

