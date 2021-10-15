Driver killed when car rear ended, pushed into opposite direction in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Mountain Road at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office a car traveling eastbound was rear ended by another vehicle, causing them to veer off the road and into westbound traffic. When the car entered westbound traffic it struck another vehicle head on.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear ended died at the scene. Another driver was injured but is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office is working to notify family members before identifying the deceased driver.

