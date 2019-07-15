Driver killed when vehicle rolls, lands on roof in Hanover

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person died in a crash after their vehicle rolled and landed on its roof Monday afternoon.

The Hanover County Sherif’s Office said they responded to a single-vehicle accident on Peaks Road and Hillcrest Road at around 3:00 p.m.

According to the investigation, the vehicle was heading eastbound on Peaks Rd when it exited the roadway and the driver over-corrected twice.

The car went off the road and flipped, landing on its roof in a ditch outside of a Hanover home.

The driver pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The ID of the driver has not been released.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

