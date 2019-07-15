Driver killed when vehicle rolls, lands on roof in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person died in a crash after their vehicle rolled and landed on its roof Monday afternoon.

The Hanover County Sherif’s Office said they responded to a single-vehicle accident on Peaks Road and Hillcrest Road at around 3:00 p.m.

According to the investigation, the vehicle was heading eastbound on Peaks Rd when it exited the roadway and the driver over-corrected twice.

The car went off the road and flipped, landing on its roof in a ditch outside of a Hanover home.

The driver pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The ID of the driver has not been released.

Stay with 8News for updates.