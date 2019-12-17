Driver suffers serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash on I-295 south

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash in Hanover County has closed the right two lanes on Interstate-295 south at Creighton Road.

An investigation from Virginia State Police indicates that a pickup truck traveling south on I-295 veered over and struck a tractor-trailer, which then hit another tractor-trailer traveling south.

The tractor-trailer that was initially hit by the truck ended up in a ditch partially overturned after hitting a guardrail after over correcting.

According to state police, all the drivers were wearing their seat belts. The pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The two tractor-trailer drivers are believed to OK after being checked out at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays as cleanup is being completed.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: