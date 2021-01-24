Driver sustains serious injuries after vehicle veers off Hanover County roadway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver sustained serious injuries after their vehicle veered off a Hanover County roadway Sunday afternoon.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News the driver was traveling eastbound on East Patrick Henry Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway. The vehicle flipped and knocked down a power pole.

8News crews saw Dominion Power on scene working on powerlines.

Traffic being rerouted in Ashland due to an accident on E. Patrick Henry Rd @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/0glc4xGsLC — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) January 24, 2021

Authorities said the driver was taken to VCU Medical Center and East Patrick Henry Road will be closed for investigation until later this evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.