HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Paul Coughlin was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 on his way to Florida for Thanksgiving early Thursday morning — only to get caught in hours of standstill traffic in Virginia.

“What didn’t feel good when I first noticed the electronic sign giving you a heads up, it said ‘incident,’” said Coughlin. “Made me think something real bad is up.”

A reported five-car crash on I-95 South resulted in a vehicle engulfed in flames near the town of Ashland. According to Virginia State Police, one person was killed in the crash.

At 6:30 a.m., when the crash took place, all southbound and northbound lanes on I-95 were closed – causing backups that stretched for miles. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported a nine-mile backup northbound and a 3.5-mile backup southbound about three miles after the crash.

“I left Woodbridge this morning and only got 50-something miles in 4 hours,” said Coughlin. 

Charles Walsh told 8News he was driving on I-95 when he heard about the backup and decided to hop on Route 1, but it wasn’t much better.

“I never seen traffic backup on Route 1 that far,” said Walsh. “Everybody was trying to get, you know, off for the week and it was bad.”

  • (Photo courtesy of Jameson Lafleur)
  • (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)
  • (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

All lanes have since reopened as state troopers work to identify the victim and notify their next of kin.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.