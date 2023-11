HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect nightly lane closures on Interstate 95 southbound, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Alternating single and double lane closures will be implemented nightly on I-95 southbound near Ashcake Road starting on Monday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

VDOT says the lane closures are to allow crews to remove and replace existing concrete pavement at the overpass on Ashcake Road.