HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some qualified landowners in Hanover County will soon be able to have their property assessed at “use value,” which may be lower than market value and have reduced taxes.

Enrollment for the Hanover County Land Use Program is set to open on Friday, Sept. 1, and will last until Wednesday, Nov. 1. There will also be an additional enrollment period beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

In order to be eligible, landowners must have kept at least five acres of property in agricultural and horticultural use for five years. Properties zoned Rural Conservation (RC) may also qualify.

Currently, there are more than 3,600 parcels and 146,000 acres enrolled in the program — an estimated 50% of the County’s total acreage, with a total tax deferral of around $6.21 million.

For more information regarding the Land Use Program, visit the Hanover County website or call the Commissioner of Revenue at 804-365-6125.