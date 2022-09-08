HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, the bridge over I-95 on Ashcake Road on Route 657 will be closed for almost a year due to a rehabilitation project.

Located above I-95 on Ashcake Road on Route 657 in Hanover, the bridge will be closed starting Thursday, Sep. 8, and will remain closed until rehabilitation completion, which is expected in the late fall of 2023.

Drivers on I-95 can expect nightly single and double-lane closures in both directions throughout the duration of the project.





More information about the project can be found by visiting the Virginia Department of Transportation website, or by calling the Virginia Department of Transportation’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For a list of expected delays and detour routes, click here.