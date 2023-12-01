HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect traffic and road closures due to a Christmas parade in downtown Mechanicsville.

The Mechanicsville Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Starting at 11 a.m., Hanover Green Drive will be limited to parade traffic only. Roads will close in the downtown Mechanicsville area at 1:30 p.m. to allow for parade preparation and pedestrian traffic, according to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The following roads will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the parade’s route:

Strain Avenue to Hillis Way

Hillis Way to Atlee Road

Atlee Road to Business Route 360

Elm Drive from Business Route 360.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office advises travelers to anticipate congestion in the area for a significant time before and after the parade, and to plan their routes accordingly.