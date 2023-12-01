HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect traffic and road closures due to a Christmas parade in downtown Mechanicsville.
The Mechanicsville Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Starting at 11 a.m., Hanover Green Drive will be limited to parade traffic only. Roads will close in the downtown Mechanicsville area at 1:30 p.m. to allow for parade preparation and pedestrian traffic, according to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
The following roads will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the parade’s route:
- Strain Avenue to Hillis Way
- Hillis Way to Atlee Road
- Atlee Road to Business Route 360
- Elm Drive from Business Route 360.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office advises travelers to anticipate congestion in the area for a significant time before and after the parade, and to plan their routes accordingly.