HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will implement nightly lane closures on Interstate 95 South in Hanover County.

On Friday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 16, a double lane closure will be put in place overnight on I-95 South near Ashcake Road, just outside of the town of Ashland, according to VDOT.

The lane closures will allow crews to complete repairs to pavement at the Ashcake Road overpass.