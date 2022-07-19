HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police says it will be charging a man who crashed into a broken-down vehicle on Interstate 95, killing the occupant.

Levi E. Braxton, III, 70, of Saluda, Virginia, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, as well as driving while suspended by the Hanover Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Virginia State Police were called to mile marker 90 on I-95 North for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, Braxton had been driving a 2015 GMC Terrain northbound on I-95 at high speed. He then reportedly drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist.

As Braxton drove into the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra which had broken down on the side of the interstate, according to police.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the Sentra — a 49-year-old woman from Mechanicsville — was inside the broken-down vehicle when Braxton allegedly crashed into her. She reportedly died at the scene. Virginia State Police is currently working to notify her next of kin.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Braxton was transported to and released from VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The crash caused all northbound travel lanes in the area to be closed and resulted in a 6-mile backup that lasted for hours in Hanover County.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police with the assistance of the First Division Crash Reconstruction Team.