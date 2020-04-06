Fatal crash investigation underway in Hanover County

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal crash investigation is underway in Hanover County after deputies say a vehicle ran off the road Monday morning.

According to deputies, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the 17500 block of Shiloh Church Road. There, a 1994 Chevrolet truck was traveling on the roadway, veered off onto a field and struck a parked vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identification will be released pending family notification.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office/Division of Forensic Science.

