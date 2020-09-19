Fatal crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike Saturday afternoon

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Gethsemane Church of Christ. The Hanover County Sheriff’s office says the driver was a driving west in a two door sedan and lost control near the church leading to the fatal crash on the right shoulder.

The driver, a male in his 30s, passed away on the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The HCSO says the westbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed at the intersection with Pole Green Road. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

