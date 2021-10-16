Fire at Pines Apartments in Mechanicsville leaves one person dead Saturday morning

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died and another was injured during a apartment fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning.

Hanover Fire and EMS crews responded to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for reports of an explosion with injuries and trapped civilians around 10:38 a.m. this morning.

On arrival, crews found smoke coming from a first floor apartment and began rescue and fire suppression operations, according to Hanover Fire and EMS.

During the search, crews found a victim who was quickly removed and taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Once they arrived to the hospital, the victim sadly died to their injuries.

A second person was identified with non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

Crews have only determined one fatality due to the fire incident that was marked under control.

An investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal is underway. Only one apartment unit was damaged by the fire.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.