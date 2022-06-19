HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department is reminding campers to properly maintain and extinguish campfires after dealing with a large brush fire near Matadequin Creek.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the fire was near the 8200 block of Little Florida Road in Eastern Hanover. When crews arrived to the scene Sunday afternoon, the brush fire had taken up about five acres.

The Virginia Department of Forestry was called to the scene to assist in containing the fire with a dozer unit. No injuries have been reported but the fire spread to two barns.

The department is reminding campers to make sure campfires are properly extinguished by letting them burn to ashes, pouring water over all embers, stirring the pit with a shovel and touching it lightly to see if it’s still hot.