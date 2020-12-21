Fire in Hanover County displaces three adults, causes extensive damage

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people and two dogs are without a home tonight following a fire in Hanover County. The fire broke out on the back porch of a residence on Hill Club Lane around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Hanover County Fire and EMS, they were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes. There is extensive damage visible at the home.

No one was injured in the fire. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events