Fire in Hanover County displaces three adults, causes extensive damage

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people and two dogs are without a home tonight following a fire in Hanover County. The fire broke out on the back porch of a residence on Hill Club Lane around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Hanover County Fire and EMS, they were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes. There is extensive damage visible at the home.
No one was injured in the fire. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
