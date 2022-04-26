HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house in Hanover has extreme damage after a fire ripped through the structure Tuesday evening.

Hanover Fire first sent out a Twitter message at 5:10 p.m. alerting of the fire. Crews arrived at the house in the 18500 block of Willoughby Heights Lane to see heavy smoke pouring out from the second floor.

Crews entered the house and found that nobody was occupying the home. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze but noticed that the floors became unstable, and exited for their own safety. Crews continued to put water on the fire from the outside until it was extinguished.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the fire is under investigation by the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.