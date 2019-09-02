‘First of its kind’: CBD shop opens in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More and more people are turning to alternative medicine to ease their pain, and people in Hanover County are one step closer to finding relief.

A new cannabidiol store opened its’ doors in Mechanicsville last week. The owner, Nick Czatt, said he hopes it will be an education tool.

“I’m not going to change everyone’s mind,” Czatt said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Czatt said he prides himself on selling reliably sourced CBD products while teaching people about its’ effects although there’s still a stigma.

“People still relate CBD to THC,” Czatt said. “I’d say the other half are on that stigma of it’s the war on drugs. It’s your brain on a fried egg.”

Czatt told 8News there is a clear difference. Thanks to the 2018 farm bill, the federal government created the distinction between marijuana and hemp.

Hemp contains the legal limit of point three percent of THC or less. Anything else above that is considered marijuana. CBD comes from the hemp plant making its’ effect small but effective.

“They just highly outweigh the old stigma that is carried with marijuana and THC,” Czatt said.

Czatt hopes stores like his will help break the stigma.

“Just like they learned, unfortunately, that THC was intoxicating. They will also learn that CBD does have health benefits and is valuable for people’s health and wellness,” Czatt said.

Your CBD Store is located at 9502 Chamberlayne Road, #2 in Mechanicville.