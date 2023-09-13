HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a fisherman cast his line in a pond off Harbor Hill Road and waited to feel the tug of a fish nibbling at the bait, he reeled in something unexpected.

Instead of a fish, the angler caught a piece of an automobile, after which he called the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the pond, located behind Mill Trace Village Apartments in the Mechanicsville area. The Sheriff’s Office said its Underwater Forensic Dive Team found a submerged Nissan Altima that had been reported as stolen.

No one was found inside the vehicle, and officers rigged “lift bags” to free the car from the mud below.

The car appeared to have been soaking “for quite some time,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, although investigators are still working to determine when and how the car ended up in the pond.

Hanover County Sheriff Underwater Forensic Dive Team recovers allegedly stolen Nissan Altima from pond (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hanover County Fire and EMS Department assisted Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with gear and lighting throughout the overnight investigation.