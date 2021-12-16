Five suspects charged with grand larceny in connection to vehicle theft in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five suspects were arrested and charged with grand larceny after reportedly stealing a vehicle in Mechanicsville.

On Monday, Dec. 13, at 2:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ferrill Court for a reported stolen vehicle.

Once on scene, deputies relayed the description of the vehicle to patrol units in the area.

Soon after relaying the information, a deputy found the missing vehicle matching the description on Lee Davis Road.

A traffic stop was initiated and it was determined that the vehicle was the reported stolen vehicle.

The vehicle had five people inside, all from Virginia Beach. All five individuals were identified. arrested and transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Four adults and one juvenile were charged: