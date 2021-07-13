Flyers with Nazi swastika displayed discovered in Hanover shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have taken down a number of flyers featuring offensive language and the display of the Nazi swastika that were put up in a county shopping center.

According to police, deputies responded to a shopping center on Mountain Road at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers collected the flyers and are working with businesses to check security camera footage for leads.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 app.