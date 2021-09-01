Fox tests positive for rabies in Hanover County, Chickahominy Health District says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District is asking residents in Hanover County to contact the Hanover Health Department if any of their pets are experiencing symptoms of rabies. This comes after the health district learned that a fox tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say the fox is dead, and the notification was for residents specifically in the area of Peach Orchard Lane in Mechanicsville.

Rabies can be fatal in animals if contracted. The health department is recommending pet owners make sure their furry friends are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

If you see an animal that has been exposed to rabies, contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control after hours at (804) 365-6140.