MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District is alerting residents in the Mechanicsville area about a fox that has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Residents in the area of the Brookshire Subdivision and Windsor Drive are specifically are specifically being alerted by the health district. The fox is deceased.

Anyone that has information regarding any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to April 22 is asked to contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313. Exposures include bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rapid animal.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area, according to the health district. The district is reminding citizens to vaccinate pets, report all exposures and enjoy wildlife at a safe distance.