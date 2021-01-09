Free community care kits for Hanover residents at local libraries

Coronavirus update: Virginia inches closer to 400,000 total cases RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]

Virginia includes all grocery workers in next phase of vaccinations As of this week, all grocery workers will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. The state first toyed the idea of only vaccinating high risk grocery workers but has since changed course.

Florida seniors spend night in cars waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccine Citrus County, Florida, started distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors 65 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning. Many seniors, however, arrived the night before and spent the night in their cars to make sure they had a place in line.

Over 13k COVID-19 vaccines received in Richmond and Henrico, local officials say According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.

Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.

Healthcare workers at 4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites get access to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Four Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have received their first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus update: Richmond COVID-19 case numbers eclipse 10,000 mark RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 8, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 387,917. The death toll is now at 5,312. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]

Richmond Mayor Stoney provides COVID-19 update, RPS Superintendent Kamras weighs year-round school schedule Over the last week, the City of Richmond has recorded an average of 120 Coronavirus cases a day. According to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond City Health District has reported 9,999 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 101 Richmond residents have lost their lives after suffering complications from the virus.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway at Hampton VA Medical Center Vaccinations have started at the Hampton VA Medical Center.