HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has approved full funding to build the Montpelier Recreation Center and Library.

“This truly is a culmination of community input and effort,” said Susan Dibble, South Anna District’s representative on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “So many people have played a part in this project. It will be a community center for all families in western Hanover County.”

The 20,000-square-foot facility is expected to provide residents with a new space to learn, play, exercise, meet and socialize. The center will include a library, study rooms, classrooms, a conference room and a full-sized gym, as well as a ballfield at Wickham Field.

The new library will be operated by the Pamunkey Regional Library System and will replace the existing branch inside the nearby Montpelier Center for the Arts and Education.

A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for this spring, with construction expected to take about 18 months.