HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Firew crews responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived on the 16000 block of Pouncy Tract Rd they found a garage heavily involved in a fire. The fire had also reached the home.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured.

The fire is under investigation.