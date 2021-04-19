Garage fire spreads through Hanover County home on Melinda Kay Ct.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Flames burned through a two-story home on Melinda Kay Ct. in Hanover County on Monday afternoon. The fire started in the garage and spread into other parts of the home.

According to Hanover Fire-EMS, the fire was on the front side of the house. Everyone made it safely out of the home and no was injured during the fire.

The fire impacted the garage as well as the home’s second floor and attic. The fire was marked under control sometime before 4:30 p.m. and crews began working on salvage and overhaul efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.