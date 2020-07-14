Guns used in two apparent suicides at Green Top Shooting Range were rented, authorities say

Authorities in Hanover County are conducting an investigation Monday after a man in his late 20s was found dead inside the Green Top shooting range with a single gunshot wound, the second death reported at the facility in less than a week. (photo taken by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County said Tuesday that the firearms used in two recent apparent suicides at Green Top Shooting Range were rented at the facility.

Deputies responded to Green Top in Hanover after receiving a report just before noon on July 13 of a shooting inside. They found a man in his late 20s dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived, the second such death reported at the facility in less than a week.

On July 8, a man in his early 20s was found dead at the shooting range with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sgt. Steve DiLoreto with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that no evidence appears to link the two incidents and that prior to last week, the sheriff’s office had not responded to Green Top for similar incidents.

Under the “frequently asked questions” section on Green Top’s website, it states that you must have a valid ID and be at least 21 years old or with someone who is in order to shoot at the range or rent a firearm.

David Saunders with Madison & Main, a Richmond-based public relations agency hired by Green Top, told 8News’ Kerri O’Brien that the shooting range will be closed until Saturday and that a release will be shared later in the day.

