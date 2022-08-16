HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in the murder of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, of Hampton, was arraigned today.

King’s body was found lying on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover County early morning Thursday, July 21, according to authorities.

After a multi-agency investigation, 27-year-old Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to King’s death.

Coble, an active-duty member of the military, was arraigned at Hanover General District Court Tuesday, appearing respectful during his digital appearance. He was appointed an attorney and has a hearing set for Dec. 6.