Hanover adjusts graduation plans, move ceremonies indoors at Meadow Event Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools recently announced they have made adjustments to their plans for high school graduation ceremonies this year.

The school system announced back in April they would hold graduations at Meadow Event Park’s Festival Loop. In their latest update on May 21, it was announced commencement will move inside the Farm Bureau Building.

The dates and times of each ceremony hasn’t changed. Mechanicsville and Hanover High will both graduate on Friday, June 18, and Patrick Henry and Atlee will hold ceremonies on Saturday, June 19. Graduations will be held at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The change in location coincides with the lifting of all COVID-19 distancing and capacity limits on May 28.

Graduates will still only be allowed four guests, who will be seated together in pods 4 feet from other groups, and graduates will be seated 3 feet apart. Graduates should have already submitted a form with their designated guests. Masks will not be required for fully-vaccinated people.