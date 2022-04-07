HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland has expanded by 7,000 square feet. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday to celebrate the addition of a new terminal building located on the east side of the airport.

The building includes a spacious lobby for passengers, conference rooms and a pilot lounge. Funding for the new terminal’s construction largely came from the Virginia Department of Aviation.

(Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the airport’s new terminal building)

Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky and members of the county’s Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Department of Aviation attended the ribbon cutting in the late afternoon.

Hanover Municipal was built to take on excess aircraft from Richmond International in Sandston as needed. The airport services a variety of smaller aircraft as well as mid-sized corporate jets.