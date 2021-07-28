Hanover announces partnership to expand broadband across the county

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced a partnership between All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative which will make broadband service available to underserved areas in the county.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Hanover County as well as our rural residents who have been impacted by the lack of access to broadband that many in suburban areas currently have,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman, Sean M. Davis.

The initiative is called “Connect Hanover” and will target areas of the county that lack a broadband connection of at least 25 Mbps/3 Mbps. The announcement said All Points Broadband will help the county to deliver broadband access with minimum speeds of 100 Mbps/100 Mbps to all remaining unserved areas.

“Broadband access is more important than ever, and we’re proud to work with our partners in Hanover County to be part of the solution and help bring this critical resource to the communities we serve,” said Charlene Whitfield, Senior Vice President of Power Delivery, Dominion Energy.

All Points is working with Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to lease “middle-mile” fiber capacity to improve the operation and efficiency of their electrical grids.

“We are proud to partner with Hanover and All Points Broadband to help bridge the rural digital divide. REC is committed to improving the lives of the residents and businesses that we serve and improving broadband access certainly achieves that mission,” said John Hewa, President and CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors will consider using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to start this plan sooner on July 28.

To ensure their home is included, residents are asked to complete a survey online here to determine if their location has been identified as underserved and to subscribe to project information.