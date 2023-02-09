Seredni Tire and Auto has joined “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown.” (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seredni Tire and Auto in Mechanicsville is offering to paint catalytic converters free of charge to ward off thieves.

According to law enforcement and auto shop owners, catalytic converter thefts can be deterred by spraying on some heat-resistant paint. It is also said to alert scrapyards and recycling businesses that the converter was stolen.

Earlier this year, Richmond police reported that thefts had dropped 64% since the “Catalytic Converter Crackdown” in 2022.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can call Seredni Tire and Auto at 804-730-8473.