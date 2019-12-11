Hanover Board of Supervisors adopts resolution supporting 2nd Amendment

A resolution in support of the Second Amendment was adopted Wednesday during a Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting (courtesy of Hanover County’s Twitter page)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resolution in support of the Second Amendment was adopted Wednesday during a Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting. The board voted 5-1 to pass the resolution.

Several counties and cities in Virginia have adopted resolutions defending gun rights in the aftermath of November’s legislative elections, when Democrats seized control of both chambers in the Virginia General Assembly after campaigning for months on gun policy, considered a top issue for voters.

Hanover’s resolution does not call for the county to become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” as many other localities have since the shift in the legislature.

A crowd gathers outside the Hanover County Administrator’s Office for Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting

Those “sanctuary” resolutions call on county officials to refuse to comply with any new legislation that would restrict gun ownership.

“The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage in future Legislative Sessions of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing upon the rights of the citizens of Hanover County to keep and bear arms,” a draft of Hanover’s proposed resolution states.

