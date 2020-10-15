Hanover Board of Supervisors cuts ribbon on Martha Ann Fields building

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County officials cut the ribbon on the new Martha Ann Fields building Wednesday night.

Field and her family were enslaved in Hanover County during the 1880s. During the Civil War, however, she escaped with her family to freedom. Fields led them across the Pamunkey River and into Union Army lines.

Much of the land where Fields and her family were enslaved became known as the Hanover County government complex.

Ajena Rogers, a descendant of Fields, attended the ceremony, saying: “By choosing this name for this place, we are acknowledging that this was a very complex history that we are living today.”

The structure, formerly known as the General District Court Building, is located at 7517 Library Drive. Over the last year, the building has undergone extensive renovations and will include several county departments: Human Resources, General Services and Parks and Recreations.

